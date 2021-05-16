Vets Helping Vets HQ to bring memorial wall to Illinois

Vets Helping Vets HQ is transporting its Wall of Honor for Memorial Day ceremonies in Oswego, Illinois, and the journey started Sunday morning.
About 20 motorcycles rumbled in the parking lot of Linn-Co Federal Credit Union in Albany. Riders from veterans motorcycle groups and about five support vehicles were there to escort the Wall of Honor for part of the trip.
Other motorcyclists planned to join the convoy up Interstate 5, across Interstate 84 and at other sports along the way as the route crosses into Idaho, dips down into Utah, and heads into Wyoming, Nebraska and Iowa. Organizers said police and fire agencies were scheduled to join the caravan in Illinois.
“We’re essentially going to have escorts across the country,” said Dave Perry, a Vets Helping Vets HQ volunteer and Navy veteran who served during the Vietnam War. era
The Wall of Honor shows the names of more than 6,000 fallen soldiers, sailors, marines, airmen and Coast Guard service members who died as a result of enemy action during Desert Storm and through today’s conflicts.
Vets Helping Vets HQ, which has an office in downtown Albany, is a volunteer nonprofit group that works with veterans to find resources to help them. A major focus is on assisted with complicated paperwork to ensure that veterans get their proper benefits.
Perry, who lives in Albany, said that the Wall of Honor is integral for the organization and a sort of focal point for the group’s work. “This is a magnet for vets. It enables us to get in touch with the community,” he added.
“I don’t have enough fingers and toes to count the vets that have started the healing process with this,” Perry said.
The Wall of Honor is personal for Dave Troyer. His son, Tyler Troyer, a 2002 graduate of West Albany High School, is among the names listed on the display.
The 21-year-old Marine was killed in Iraq in 2005.
Troyer planned to ride his Honda motorcycle from Albany to Ontario. The motorcycle is a tribute to his son, with Tyler’s name on the windshield and photos of him on the gas tank.
The wall was important, Troyer said. “It’s a way to honor those who have paid the ultimate price for our country. This is just a way to show appreciation for their sacrifices,” he said.
Troyer is part of Tribute to the Troops of Oregon, a motorcycle group that visits families who have lost loved ones in Iraq and Afghanistan.
While the Wall of Honor has been displayed at Heritage Mall in Albany regularly and travelled to spots in Oregon several times, this is the display’s first out-of-state trip, said Pat Mastenbrook, operations manager for Vets Helping Vets HQ.
“This is number one,” she said, adding that officials in Oswego had been trying to get the wall on display for a few years.
Perry said the Wall of Honor was supposed to be shown in Eureka, California in 2020, but that was cancelled when the novel coronavirus pandemic hit.
Oswego, Illinois makes a big deal out of Memorial Day, and the Vets Helping Vets HQ van and the Wall of Honor’s trailer will be part of the town’s holiday parade, said Mastenbrook, a Lebanon resident.
Mastenbrook isn’t a veteran, but her husband, Kenneth Bailey, served with the Army in the Korean War. The couple volunteered for Vets Helping Vets HQ together. After Bailey died in 2012, Mastenbrook kept assisting the organization and local veterans.
Vets Helping Vets HQ has an office, also known as the bunker, at 237 Third Ave. S.W. in downtown Albany. The bunker is open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and that won’t change despite some volunteers heading halfway across the United States.
For more information on Vets Helping Vets HQ and its Wall of Honor, go to https://vetshelpingvetshq.com.
