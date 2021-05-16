Vets Helping Vets HQ to bring memorial wall to Illinois

Perry, who lives in Albany, said that the Wall of Honor is integral for the organization and a sort of focal point for the group’s work. “This is a magnet for vets. It enables us to get in touch with the community,” he added.

“I don’t have enough fingers and toes to count the vets that have started the healing process with this,” Perry said.

The Wall of Honor is personal for Dave Troyer. His son, Tyler Troyer, a 2002 graduate of West Albany High School, is among the names listed on the display.

The 21-year-old Marine was killed in Iraq in 2005.

Troyer planned to ride his Honda motorcycle from Albany to Ontario. The motorcycle is a tribute to his son, with Tyler’s name on the windshield and photos of him on the gas tank.

The wall was important, Troyer said. “It’s a way to honor those who have paid the ultimate price for our country. This is just a way to show appreciation for their sacrifices,” he said.

Troyer is part of Tribute to the Troops of Oregon, a motorcycle group that visits families who have lost loved ones in Iraq and Afghanistan.