Veterans mourn loss of champion

Jim Willis, one of the key figures in the placement of the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon, died Monday, June 14. He was 78.

Willis was born Jan. 12, 1943, in Portland. He grew up in Albany and graduated from Albany Union High School in 1961. After graduating, he joined the United States Air Force. He served eight years in the Air Force, including a 13-month tour in South Vietnam.

He then enjoyed a long career in law enforcement, serving in the Sheriff’s offices in both Douglas and Washington counties. He was later appointed as the Commander of the Police Academy.

In 1978, he was awarded the Oregon Police Medal of Valor and in 1993 he received the L. Dale Morris Award for dedicated service to Oregon Law Enforcement.

In 2003, Gov. Ted Kulongoski appointed Willis to lead the Oregon Department of Veteran Affairs. Willis served in that position for 10 years.

A statement released by ODVA Director Kelly Fitzpatrick highlighted the decisive role Willis played in the development of the veterans’ home in Lebanon.