Forecasters expect patches of fog throughout the mid-valley early on Veterans Day, but say those should give way to sunny skies and highs in the lower 50s. Lows Sunday night should be in the lower 30s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Veterans Day: Areas of freezing fog before 7 a.m. Areas of fog between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 7 to 9 mph.
Sunday night: Areas of freezing fog after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 31. North wind around 9 mph.
Monday: Areas of freezing fog before 7 a.m. Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 54. North wind around 6 mph.
Corvallis
Veterans Day: Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 53. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. North wind 7 to 9 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Lebanon
Veterans Day: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Sunday night: Areas of freezing fog after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
Monday: Areas of freezing fog before 7 a.m. Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 55. North-northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.