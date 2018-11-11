Saturday was clear and cold as the Albany Veterans Day Parade started around 11 a.m., prompting many attendees to wear layers of warm clothing or huddle under a blanket.
But Patty Louisiana, of the event-organizing Veterans Commemoration Association, said she was thankful there was no rain during the parade, despite how soggy November typically can be.
“The crowds came out and it was a beautiful day,” she said.
She said the roughly three-hour long parade included more than 200 entries.
Louisiana said the parade went smoothly this year, as it always does.
“We put it on and even we are surprised by what shows,” she said, adding she was grateful for the many volunteers who make the event possible.
Awards were handed out for parade entries on Saturday. Louisiana provided the winners in the following categories:
VEHICLES
Military, privately owned: 1st, Glen and Connie Lanord; 2nd, Northwest Living History Group.
Classic/custom, hot rod, open: 1st, Bud Barnes and Gary Alexander; 2nd, unlabeled entry; 3rd, Beaver State Corvette Club.
Antique: 1st, Lebanon Strawberry Veterans; 2nd, Albert Don Harris.
FLOATS
Veterans organizations: 1st, VFW Marion Post 661; 2nd, VFW Post 4065 Jefferson.
Youth: 1st, Linn County Democrats; 2nd, Linn County Girl Scouts of America.
Commercial: 1st, ARAUCO; 2nd, Elks Lodge.
WALKING UNITS
Youth/open: 1st, Northwest Civil War Council; 2nd, Jefferson Elementary School.
EQUINE
Judges Choice: 1st, Linn County Horse 4-H; 2nd, Linn County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse; 3rd, Oregon State University Equestrian Drill Team; 4th, Hand in Hand Farm – Oregon Veterans Home.