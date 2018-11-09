OPPORTUNITY
The Oregon Heritage of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is offering grants for the construction or restoration of veterans and war memorials. Local governments and federally recognized tribes are eligible to apply for work on monuments on public-owned properties. New monuments should acknowledge veterans and wars not already recognized in the community. Grants for restoration can be used for broken monuments, missing elements of monuments, or the related design elements of monuments for veterans or wars. Grants also can fund the addition of elements to existing monuments. Projects must include the active participation of a veteran organization. For more information, visit www.oregonheritage.org, or contact Kuri Gill 503-986-0685 or Kuri.gill@oregon.gov.
TODAY
Screening of "Top Secret Rosies: The Female 'Computers' of World War II," 1 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. The movie will be shown on the big screen. Free popcorn; 50-cent sodas.
USO Nightclub, 7 p.m., Corvallis Senior Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave., Corvallis. Live music by Amos True and the Easy Targets; cocktails by 4 Spirits Distillery. Cost: free for veterans, $8 for non-veterans.
Veteran of the Year Banquet, 7 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Wiafe Emmett “Bud” Barnes, 2018 Veteran of the Year, will be honored along with other distinguished veterans. Doors open at 6 p.m. with program and dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets: $27.50 in advance; $30 at the door. Reservations: 541-981-2390.
SATURDAY
Veterans Day Memorial Service, 8:30 a.m., Timber Linn Memorial Park, 900 Price Road SE, Albany.
Veterans Day Parade, 11 a.m., downtown Albany.
SUNDAY
Free preventive care for veterans' pets, 9 a.m. to 4:50 p.m., Paws Animal Hospital, 1775 S. Main St., Lebanon. The business will offer core vaccines, de-worming, heartworm testing and a one-month supply of flea prevention for veterans' pets. Proof of service must be shown, and there is a limit of one pet per veteran.
"The World War I Armistice Centennial," 7 p.m., main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. A public forum on militarism, neo-colonialism and imperialism. Public discussion of how to confront imperialism using various strategies. Hosted by the Veterans For Peace Linus Pauling Chapter and the Benton County Democratic Socialists of America. Information: info@vfpcorvallis.org.
TUESDAY
Evening for Veterans, 5:30 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. Veterans and their immediate families will be served a complete spaghetti dinner compliments of the lodge. Others can purchase a dinner for $8. Each veteran will be recognized and honored. The Elks motto is “So long as there are veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them.”
WEDNESDAY
History Bites, noon, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S. "SAGE: America’s Defense in Albany’s Backyard." Dennis Emerson will speak on the Adair Air Force Station and its role in the Cold War defense of the United States. Emerson is a board member of Adair Living History and a retired USAF officer who lived at Adair AFS as a dependent of MSgt John A. Emerson. Also, Gary Richards, another board member locally known as "The Circuit Rider," will showcase new projects for those interested in Camp Adair, the World War II training camp. Donations accepted. Information: 541-967-7122, info@armuseum.com or armuseum.com.