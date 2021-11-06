Veterans Day Events (Nov. 6)

SATURDAY

Stars and Stripes Ball, 5:30 p.m., Oregon Army National Guard Armory, 3800 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Support and celebrate our veterans with an evening of food and entertainment. Guests do not need to be veterans. The event begins with a social hour. A formal dinner offers a choice of tri-tip, chicken or salmon. Also planned are a toast to the military branches, a chance to bid for your favorite dessert, live and silent auctions, games and prizes throughout the evening, a no-host bar, music and dancing. This is a formal event; coat and tie are encouraged. Sponsored by Link Up Vets, whose mission is to assist veterans through the reintegration process by providing outdoor adventure, community events and service/emotional support dogs who combat issues of post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury and mobility issues due to service-connected injuries. Tickets: $125 per person at https://linkupvets.org.

MONDAY

"The Wall of Honor: A Tribute to Those We Lost in Iraq and Afghanistan," 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Albany City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW. The wall is sponsored by Vets Helping Vets HQ. Information: 541-791-4357.

TUESDAY, NOV. 9

Uniforms on Display, businesses, downtown Albany. Pay your respects to the women and men who have fought for our country by visiting businesses where 15 to 20 military uniforms from various branches of the military and different campaigns will be on display.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 10

THURSDAY, NOV. 11

Canceled: Optimist Club of Albany Annual Veterans Day Breakfast. This is the club's main fundraiser for its scholarships and support of agencies that serve youth. Donations to the club's foundation can be made at albanyoptimist.org. Information: Ray Hilts, 541-928-0951.

Veterans Day Mass, 8:30 a.m., St. Helen Catholic Church, 815 Fifth Ave., Sweet Home. Includes reading of the names of the church's veterans.

Veterans Day Memorial Service, 11 a.m. Timber Linn Memorial Park, 900 Price Road SE, Albany. Plans include firing three 105mm Howitzer artillery guns as an honorary salute.

Veterans Memorial Motorcycle Ride, noon, Blue Ox Road by Timber Linn Memorial Park, Albany. The ride will make a stop at the Mid-Willamette Valley YMCA, 3201 Pacific Blvd. SW, to recognize dignitaries there before finishing at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home, 600 N. Fifth St. in Lebanon.

Reverse Veterans Day Parade, 12:30 p.m., Albany. This year, because of COVID-19 concerns, the parade will take on a different form. Instead of the usual route, veterans and floats will be hosted by sponsors at sites around the city. Participants will use a map — either a hard copy or online version — to find the various locations. Maps will be available on the Albany Visitors Association phone app, Albany Explorer, or in hard copy at the YMCA, the Albany Visitors Association and other locations. To add to the fun, special objects will be placed at some of the stops. Find them all and be entered in a raffle for prizes. Participants can also vote for their favorite float, either online or in person. This year’s theme is “Every Day Is Veterans Day,” which is a quote from Jim Willis. Willis spent many hours helping veterans, including a stint as director of the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs, and was a major player in the creation of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon. Willis, A U.S. Air Force veteran, died this past June at 78.

Veterans Day Thunder Run, 1 p.m., starts at Veterans of Foreign Wars hall, 480 Main St., Sweet Home. Sponsored by the Vietnam Vets Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club Oregon. Gather at 11 a.m.; breakfast and lunch will be available. Stops will include the American Legion hall in Lebanon, the VFW hall in Albany, the American Legion hall in Eugene and the VFW hall in Springfield. Information: Shifty, 254-669-9795.

Veterans’ Voices Project 3, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. The Veterans' Voices Project explores the realities of serving and being a veteran in our country. The content is written locally and inspired by real veterans lending their voice to the plays. This show will give the audience a lens into what service is like: the highs, lows and everything in between. Includes discussion of sexual assault, depictions of combat, harsh language, violence. All attendees age 12 or over will be required to present proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours prior to entry. All attendees will be required to wear masks during the event and no concessions will be available. No refunds will be issued if attendees are unable or unwilling to comply with these requirements. Please stay home if you feel unwell. Tickets: Pick what you pay — $11, $16 or $21 — at Majestic.org.

FRIDAY, NOV. 12

SATURDAY, NOV. 13

Veterans Day Ride and Social, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; meet at the 214 Trailhead. Silver Falls State Park, 20024 Silver Falls Highway SE, Sublimity. The event is to honor the military veterans in the mountain biking community; you do not need to be a veteran to participate. Intermediate-level ride that will break up into smaller groups; the ride will take Catamount Trail out and back. Show up early for introductions. Social time following the ride; bring a change of clothes. Bring your Oregon State Park pass or buy a day pass at the event. Information: tedd@nw-trail.org.

SUNDAY, NOV. 14

MONDAY, NOV. 15

TUESDAY, NOV. 16

