Veterans Day celebrations return this fall

Classic ceremony

While the parade will look different again, some other components will happen just the way folks remember. There will still be a ceremony at Timber Linn Memorial Park, where three 105mm Howitzer artillery guns will fire into the air and a fighter jet flyover will thunder by. The parade dignitaries will drive the route to all the various floats in fancy and classic cars.

There will also be a Veteran of the Year named, chosen by the public at-large. Folks need to vote, and then a committee run by the local VFW will announce the winner. In order for all these components to go off without a hitch, though, the parade committee needs volunteers to step up from the community.

Reese said there are still details to be ironed out, specifically that there is a need for someone to help with designing the map of the reverse parade route and "we want to get people to build their floats,” he said.

The parade also needs sponsors, which will help pay for insuring the event and advertising it.

Those looking to volunteer or become a sponsor should attend the next meeting of the Veterans Day parade committee, which will be held 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27 at the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.

