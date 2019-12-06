Veteran Oregon services head seeks secretary of state post

“We’re a Navy family, but I always knew I wanted to serve in the Marine Corps,” Smith said.

Smith called the national political scene “toxic," adding that it's trickled down to the local political level.

“But we have more in common than we realize,” he said. “In the Marine Corps, you don’t care what political party the guy is next to you, just that they do their job and that he’s part of the team.”

According to Smith, the state needs to tackle the challenge of “meaningful campaign finance reform.”

“That will be on the 2020 ballot,” he said. “We have to level the playing field in terms of campaign financing so that it’s not so one-sided. The voice of the little guy should not be drowned out by big dollars from large business interests.”

The Secretary of State’s Office is responsible for elections, business regulation, financial audits and more.

“Jobs, the economy and preparing the state for an economic downturn are vitally important,” Smith said. “We need to support Oregon’s small businesses and help them grow and thrive.”

Smith said the office’s auditing responsibilities are important “because every agency can get better.”