Albany resident and veteran Dr. David Fitchett will discuss his time in Vietnam as an Army surgeon and as a civilian at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 13, at the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
Fitchett served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam as a battalion surgeon with the 4th Infantry Division at Pleiku in the Central Highlands. He later served as a hospital surgeon with the 91st Evacuation Hospital at Tuy Hoa on the China Sea.
The event is free. For more information, call 541-917-7580 or visit www.library.cityofalbany.net.