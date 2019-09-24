A car smashed into the front window of Dr. Patricia O'Hare MD's dermatology office in southeast Albany at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Lois Pharis, 86, was pulling a Toyota Avalon into a parking spot at the front of the building at 1200 Queen Ave. SE when the accident occurred, according to an on-scene witness. While patients routinely wait in the area, no one was sitting by the window at the time of the crash.
Pharis' injuries were unknown, but she was not transported from the scene. She remained inside the business with Albany medical personnel. Albany Fire Department personnel removed the shattered window. No additional injuries were reported on site.
The Albany Police Department also responded to the incident.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.