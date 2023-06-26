Firefighters put down a vegetation fire this weekend after a caller alerted Lebanon firefighters to smoke along the water near the Grant Street bridge over the South Santiam River.

The fire was around an acre, found burning in brush and trees Sunday, June 25 about a quarter-mile off Brewster Road east of the bridge, according to an Lebanon Fire District news release. An Oregon Department of Forestry bulldozer was called in because of terrain that was difficult for fire apparatus.

Fire crews were on scene for four hours extinguishing and mopping up the fire, laying 2,300 of supply line down an older dozer trail made the previous year from a similar fire in the area, according to the news release. No injuries were reported, and the fire remains under investigation at this time.

LFD issued a reminder that all outdoor fires should be continuously monitored, and on-site water should be available to prevent the fire from spreading. The seasonal backyard burn ban is currently active.