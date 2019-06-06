Beth Kessler said that when her husband, Jordan Kessler, started VanFest Northwest last year in Corvallis, he had an ulterior motive: He loves camper vans and had been on the lookout for one that was right for his growing family.
Now, Beth Kessler reported this week, the family has taken a first big step forward: They've purchased a Dodge Ram ProMaster — it's a cargo van — and plan to renovate it into a camper van.
"It is going to require a lot of work," Beth Kessler said.
So it's a good thing that the Kesslers' second annual VanFest is scheduled for Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. at the campground at the Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St. in Corvallis.
That's because the event will not only showcase camper vans new and old from around the Northwest, but also a variety of vendors who specialize in renovating and remodeling vans.
The free event is open not just to van owners, but anyone who's interested in checking out camper vans. Last year's event drew about 30 vans and about 100 attendees, Kessler said. So far, about 10 van owners have signed up this year, but she's not particularly worried: last year, only about a dozen of the eventual attendees signed up in advance.
Kessler said there are two general fields of thought these days regarding camper vans, and both likely will be represented at VanFest: One school of thought is deeply appreciative of old-style camper vans, such as Westfalias, those converted Volkswagen vans. But it's hard to find those older units with less than 100,000 miles on them.
But the field also increasingly attracts companies that work to renovate newer vans into vehicles suitable for car camping.
The Kesslers (Jordan Kessler owns Hammerheart Strength & Conditioning in Corvallis) pay the expenses associated with the VanFest, but are accepting donations to help cover the costs. Anything raised above those expenses (which Beth Kessler estimated this year at about $1,700) will be donated to Chintimini Wildlife Center and the Greenbelt Land Trust.
In addition to the vans and related vendors, the event will feature food and drink options.
Last year's event, Kessler said, also featured music from local bands, but that's not being emphasized this year: "People were just looking to check out the cool vans," she said, and didn't care so much about the music.
The event also aims to honor the lifestyle that's exemplified by camper fans. VanFest Northwest, Kessler said, "is really about celebrating the people as much as the vans."