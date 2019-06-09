The first iteration of VanFest Northwest in 2018 was a multiday event with live music where alcohol was served and people could only attend with a ticket that started at $20.
But this year’s event, held Saturday at the Benton County Fairgrounds, was scaled back significantly, eliminating the live music and alcohol service so the event could be free for anyone to attend.
“I made this event so I could look at people’s vans,” said Jordan Kessler, owner of Hammerheart Strength & Conditioning in Corvallis and with his wife, Beth, organizer of the event. “(Last year) I was running around all crazy and didn’t get to look at anything.”
Jordan Kessler said he was pleased with the event, which drew more than a dozen vans.
“I really like the diversity of stuff,” he said. “I like seeing it and talking to people.”
Beth Kessler said the vans at the event tended to fall into a few categories: classic vans manufactured for adventuring, like the Volkswagen Westfalia, which was built with a pop-up tent on its roof; classic vans converted for camping; and modern vans converted for camping.
She estimated in the first hour of the seven-hour event that around 50 or 60 people flowed through to look at vans.
She said she thinks people are curious about vans for a number of reasons: an interest in a minimalist lifestyle, a desire to be able to go out and adventure quickly and sometimes nostalgia.
Michael Worley of Corvallis attended the event Saturday planning to just look at other people’s vans, but enough people were asking questions about his converted 2015 Ram ProMaster van, which has a bed, storage area for bikes, kitchen and solar panels, that he opened it up for people to look at.
He said he bought the van new and has built out different configurations for it four times.
“I wanted it to be an all-purpose vehicle,” he said.
He said each build out can take up to a few months of work in his free time, but working on the van is a hobby for him.
“I’m an engineer. For me, I love to have a project,” he said. “I enjoy using it, but I also enjoy building it.”
Colin Albi, of Corvallis, brought a converted Bluebird school bus to the event. The bus’ original roof was removed so a loft bed and balcony could be installed and it features a kitchen, bathroom, living area and a wood stove.
Albi said he’s been living in the bus, which he did not build, for around six months.
“I’ve always wanted to live in a tiny house,” he said.
He said he likes that he can clean the entire place in 45 minutes and that it makes him think more seriously about the stuff he accumulates.
“I love it. I’ve tried to slow down and really appreciate things,” he said.
Albi said he came to the event out of an interest in seeing other people’s vans, but he liked showing off his living space too.
“It’s good to show it to people and expand their ideas for alternate living,” he said.