Smashed laptops. Glue, paint and salt poured into computer lab keyboards. Paint, glitter and bubble solution smeared over carpets, floors and SMART boards.
The damage from vandals who hit Lafayette Elementary School sometime Tuesday night is extensive — and expensive, district officials said.
"The estimate is easily in excess of $50,000 and potentially into the hundreds of thousands of dollars," said Rich Sipe, human resources administrator and spokesman for the district.
However, the damage is not expected to delay the Sept. 4 start date for school, said Emily Valdez, programs coordinator for Greater Albany Public Schools and the district's administrative bond liaison.
"The construction company and the district have done a great job pulling together," she said. "Hats off to Dorman Construction, GAPS facilities, IT (information technology), and HMK's owners representative for coordinating efforts to make sure schools open on time."
Official reports are sketchy on exactly what happened, but according to the Albany Police Department, three juvenile girls, ages 13, 12 and 8, have been accused of entering the school at 3122 Madison St. S.E.about 7 p.m. Tuesday and causing the damage.
The older two, who are related, were referred to the Linn Benton Juvenile Detention Center and the youngest was released to a guardian.
Sipe said Principal Jodi Smith was working late Tuesday night and called police when she heard someone in the building. He said that led officers to the three juveniles.
Information could not immediately be confirmed about the girls' connection to the school, their motive nor how they gained access Tuesday.
Captain Brad Liles of the Albany Police Department said two of the girls also are accused of damaging property at the school on Monday, drawing on walls with markers and taking some items. What was taken wasn't clear.
Liles said the investigation indicates the girls gained entry on Monday by going through a window and then opening a door. He did not have information immediately about entry on Tuesday.
Lafayette houses some 350 students in kindergarten through fifth grade. School starts Sept. 4 for grades 1 through 6, and Sept. 10 for kindergartners.
On Thursday, Valdez walked the hallways with Steve Earle of HMK, which is in charge of the current bond-related projects in the district, to assess damage for the district's insurance company.
They noted expletives and violent messages scrawled in felt pen on walls and Smart boards, broken laptops, books and stickers knocked off shelves and scattered throughout the library, and hallways strewn with coffee grounds and smashed crackers.
Network technicians with the district lined up paint-splattered computers and monitors for documentation. Valdez said keyboards had been found crammed with a mixture of "paint, glue, glitter, salt — anything they could get their hands on. Made a nice paste."
The ink and paint damaged the surfaces of several electronic Smart boards, which probably will mean they'll need to be replaced, Valdez said.
Likewise, carpets damaged by the glue, paint and glitter likely will just have to be pulled up and discarded, she said. "We have Servpro (restoration services company) here trying to see what we can salvage."
Damage was found in multiple classrooms throughout two wings of the building, Valdez said. Some of the items likely were items teachers had paid for themselves, or may have been their' personal property.
"We are not aware of any personal belongings of staff members of any monetary value that were damaged or destroyed, but items of sentimental value, such as family pictures, were damaged or destroyed," Sipe said. "Insurance would cover the cost of personal belongings of a monetary value if such was the case."
Cleanup work at Lafayette is complicated by the fact that crews are currently doing projects there related to the $159 million bond measure approved by voters last year. Improvements to restrooms, rooftops, heating and ventilation systems, and work to expand the cafeteria all are supposed to be finished by the time school starts.
Luckily, Valdez said, the ongoing work meant some teachers had boxed up their supplies and thus they were out of immediate reach for damage. On the other hand, the vandals hit several rooms that had just been freshly painted.
"They destroyed rooms we had just finished finishing," Valdez said with a sigh. "But we're on track to open on time."
Make the parents pay for all damages.
Why only 2 of the 3? All should have been charged and arrested. No excuses. No exceptions. All were old enough to participate and this will be a huge expense to the taxpayers.
