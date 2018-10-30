Albany police are investigating a break-in Saturday at Hope Church that resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.
Lt. Travis Giboney of the Albany Police Department said initial reports indicate video surveillance showed at least two suspects. The people were seen going through the church with what looked like baseball bats, breaking televisions, toilets, tables, chairs, wall decorations and other items.
The church is still working with insurance adjusters, but Giboney said early damage estimates are at least $200,000. The investigation is continuing.
Hope Church, at 2817 Santiam Highway SE, Albany, used to be known as the First Assembly of God. It has been Hope Church for three years now.
Jen Tress, assistant to Pastor Frank Silverii, said Monday a church custodian found the damage Saturday night when he went to lock the building and noticed lights on. He immediately notified church officials, who called police.
Tress said a crew of people showed up as soon as they learned of the break-in and started work to clear the wreckage. She said some people stayed until 3 a.m. or later, but everything was ready for normal services Sunday.
"Everyone was able to pull together," she said.
Tress said the church plans to hold services, gatherings and events as usual this week but some locations may change. Visitors can keep track by checking the church's Facebook page or calling the office at 541-967-4673.
People also can call the number if they're looking to help or to donate items, Tress said, although the church is not yet sure what it needs or what insurance will cover.
"We also just want to show our gratitude to everyone who has helped and everyone who is thinking of us and praying for us," she added. "We love our Albany community and we appreciate it."