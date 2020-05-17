‘Vancouver! Vancouver! This is it!’

"We're standing on deposits that occurred at very high temperatures during older eruptions. It's like standing next to a dynamite keg with the fuse lit – only we don't know how long that fuse is."

On that March day, Johnston gave glimpses of what would happen less than two months later, when the side of the mountain collapsed and unleashed a superheated inferno of gas and steam that ripped over 150 square miles of forest, sent a cloud of ash around the earth and sent the biggest landslide in recorded history cascading into the upper Toutle Valley.

Everything was obliterated at the camp where he watched the eruption unfold. Johnston, though he was substituting for another geologist at the observation post that day, was doing what he liked best – working in the field, monitoring an active volcano.

"Field work was his first love," said his mother, Alice Johnston of Chicago, where the budding geologist grew up. She said this year has been particularly difficult.

Johnston, who lives with David's father, Thomas, in a Chicago suburb, said she believes her son would have been married by now, probably to a woman he met at the University of Washington and who remains in contact with the family.