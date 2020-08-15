Van Buren Bridget set to go before council ... again

The Corvallis City Council is set to make a final decision on the Van Buren Bridge at its 6 p.m. Monday meeting. And yes, we’ve published that sentence before.
It’s the story that never seems to go away.
Ward 4 Councilor Barbara Bull has offered a resolution that the council will consider during a public hearing at the meeting. Bull’s resolution seeks council approval for the city to join with Preservation WORKS to apply for ownership of the 1913 Van Buren Bridge, “slide” it 175 feet south of its current location and morph it into a bicycle and pedestrian structure.
The Oregon Department of Transportation, meanwhile, is planning to spend $72 million on a replacement bridge that would be seismically safe, one lane wider than the current model and also include bicycle and pedestrian amenities.
Preservation WORKS wants to create a task force that would combine the efforts of local governments, businesses, parks and bicycle advocates and the Corvallis Area Metropolitan Planning Organization to develop “a cooperative proposal to commit to covering ongoing costs associated with bridge ownership.”
Such ownership would cost at least $6 million (the Preservation WORKS figure) or $10-12 million (the ODOT figure). No one has stepped forward with the cash. Also, ODOT officials say that no one has submitted a proposal to take the bridge off their hands. The deadline is Aug. 31.
Beyond that things start to get murky:
• Although Bull’s resolution calls for a joint Preservation WORKS/city application for bridge ownership, the City Council agenda leaves out any city role in its summary of the resolution.
• Clause 8 of ODOT’s bridge advertisement documents (see the website for the full text) indicates the applicant must be willing to commit to ownership of the bridge. Bull and Preservation WORKS officials say there is no penalty for withdrawing an application.
ODOT's Savannah Crawford told the Gazette-Times that "once an application for ownership is submitted, reviewed, and approved, we will begin developing a formal agreement for transfer of ownership to the new owner. A formal agreement with the new owner will need to be finalized by March 2021."
• Also, it remains unclear why the city needs to be involved. Bull and Preservation WORKS officials did not respond when asked why Preservation WORKS could not just move forward and apply without teaming up with the city.
Crawford: "Any private or public entity can apply independently for ownership of the bridge."
And it’s that question of city involvement that hangs over bridge preservation efforts as well as previous council votes on the issue. Some community members worry that the city will get stuck with a bridge it cannot afford, particularly given the challenging current fiscal environment.
The council voted 5-2 on Oct. 21, 2019 not to take ownership of the bridge. On Feb. 3 this year councilors passed four motions (three by 7-1 votes and one by an 8-0 margin) to request additional information from ODOT. On June 15 councilors voted 5-3 not to take another vote on ownership and instead wait for a report from Preservation WORKS.
That report was unveiled Aug. 6 during a 95-minute discussion of the bridge at a council work session, the sixth such session devoted to the bridge project. Monday’s agenda item will be the fourth to be considered at a full council session. In addition, ODOT has held three open house events on the project.
The issue has sparked strong community response. To date, the Gazette-Times has published 19 letters to the editor, with 10 opposed to preservation efforts and eight supporting them. One letter was essentially neutral.
Bull and former legislator Tony Van Vliet, another member of the preservationist group, wrote “As I See It” guest opinions in favor of preservation. Karyle Butcher, a former councilor and longtime Budget Commission member, wrote one opposing the preservation plan.
Butcher and other opponents did not speak ill of the bridge or its history. “In a world of unlimited resources, (turning the bridge into a bike/ped feature) would be great,” Butcher wrote, “but we do not inhabit such a world. In our world we have a city that made a commitment to its citizens to honor their (three) levy votes by using their tax dollars in a fiscally responsible way. To fund any aspect of the preservation of the Van Buren Bridge would be a violation of this trust.”
Kent Daniels, meanwhile, a former councilor and Benton County commissioner, compared the dilemma to the one the county faced in the 1990s when the Fort Hoskins site came up for sale.
“It was not really a difficult decision for the three commissioners to make to buy the property, even though the cost was significant,” Daniels wrote in testimony that was emailed to the council. “However, making this decision was strongly opposed by county staff and budget hawks in the county who felt there were many other priorities we should fund instead. Now, 25 or so years later, Fort Hoskins is one of Benton County’s gems as both a park and a reconstructed historic icon.”
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
