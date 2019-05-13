It has felt like Christmas for big chunks of the fall and early winter for mid-valley reside…

City of Corvallis officials held their first discussion Thursday on plans and timetables for…

The Oregon Department of Transportation has $69 million to spend on design and construction …

Those who struggled to get over the Van Buren Bridge Friday afternoon to get out of town for…

PUBLIC SESSIONS

Here is a look at public meetings planned as part of the project to replace the Van Buren Bridge:

Tuesday: The Corvallis Historic Resources Commission will hear from ODOT about historic resources affected by the project as well as a general overview, 6:30 p.m., Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave.

May 23: Project introduction at Corvallis City Council work session, 4 p.m., Madison room

June 18: Design update before Joint Historic Resources Commission/City Council, time, site to be announced

June 27: Public open house to introduce project, time, site to be announced

Aug. 5: Corvallis City Council meeting, 6 p.m., downtown fire station

April 2020: Public open house, time, site to be announced

May 2021: Public open house, time, site to be announced