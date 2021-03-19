Van Buren Bridge changes set for Tuesday

The new truck weight restrictions on the Van Buren Bridge are scheduled to debut Tuesday.
Oregon Department of Transportation officials are hoping to do the required signage and striping overnight Monday, although ODOT spokesman Lou Torres said weather could affect the schedule.
“We can’t have the signs up without the striping so they need to be completed together,” Torres said.
A new load rating review of bridges required by the Federal Highway Administration found found evidence of stress on the timbers under the pavement and some of the support joints, ODOT officials said. Vehicles of more than 12 tons will not be allowed on the bridge, which serves as eastbound Highway 34 across the Willamette River into Linn County.
“We’re moving vehicles more into the middle of the bridge, tightening the single travel lane,” said ODOT’s Angela Beers Sydel of the restriping. “The bridge is safe, as long as people follow the restrictions. This helps ensure that the weight on the bridge is focused on the strongest area. The additional restriping is to help larger vehicles manage intersections around the bridge to avoid using it, increasing the areas to turn.”
Separately, ODOT is working on a $72 million project to replace the Van Buren Bridge, which is seismically unsafe and functionally obsolete. Construction on the new bridge is set to begin in 2022. No word was available on when the current Van Buren Bridge will be demolished and what detours will be required during construction on the new bridge, which will be two lanes with modern bicycle and pedestrian amenities.
Preservationists and some city councilors sought to prevent the bridge from being demolished, but those efforts have not borne fruit.
The key detour for vehicles over the 12-ton limit is to use Highway 20. Signed detours will be in place, ODOT officials said, and the intersection of Van Buren and Second Street will be tweaked to accommodate the turn radius of freight traffic.
Vehicles coming east from the Oregon Coast and Philomath can continue to use the bypass to eastbound Highway 34. Torres, however, cautioned that “while there may be other routes that could be used, we have set up the detour to use state routes because we know they are safe and they can handle large trucks. We are not anticipating that these large trucks will use other routes. Our district in Corvallis is working closely with our motor carrier folks and we will be watching and monitoring large truck traffic. If any enforcement needs to be done to ensure that large trucks use only the designated detour route, then we could consider that approach.”
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.