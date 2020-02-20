Valley hosting colorful visitors

Mid-valley bird lovers are seeing an extra spot of color at their backyard feeders this winter: Townsend’s warblers.
A little smaller and slimmer than a sparrow, the migratory songbirds range as far north as Alaska and as far south as Central America. And while a certain number always spend the winter in Oregon, bird-watchers are seeing them in unusually high numbers this year, according to Joel Geier of Adair Village, who compiles sightings from the annual Christmas bird count in Oregon for the National Audubon Society.
“On the coast, they had about twice as many Townsend’s warblers this year compared to last year,” Geier said. “In the Willamette Valley, we had three times as many as last year.”
The birds spend much of their time in the woods, where they can sometimes be seen fluttering from branch to branch in cedar and fir trees foraging for insects, Geier said. But this year, for some reason, he’s getting lots of reports of Townsend’s warblers showing up at backyard bird feeders, where bright yellow feathers on the breast and face contrast markedly with black patches at head, throat and cheek.
“Especially in winter, they’re the most colorful bird we have around almost,” Geier said.
It’s hard to say why the numbers are up this year for Townsend’s warblers, Geier said, although a fairly mild winter may have encouraged some southbound migrants to stay in Oregon rather than continuing to California, Mexico and beyond.
“They may have gotten to Oregon and found a lot of insects and decided to hang around,” he said.
Bird fanciers looking to attract the colorful visitors should try putting a good brand of suet in their feeders, Geier suggests.
“They’re looking for fat and protein, so if you put out suet, you’ll see them come around,” he said.
Townsend’s warblers — and birds in general — also tend to favor yards with open water, plenty of trees and “not too many cats,” he added.
