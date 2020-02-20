Valley hosting colorful feathered visitors

Mid-valley bird lovers are seeing an extra spot of color at their backyard feeders this winter: Townsend’s warblers.

A little smaller and slimmer than a sparrow, the migratory songbirds range as far north as Alaska and as far south as Central America. And while a certain number always spend the winter in Oregon, bird-watchers are seeing them in unusually high numbers this year, according to Joel Geier of Adair Village, who compiles sightings from the annual Christmas bird count in Oregon for the National Audubon Society.

“On the coast, they had about twice as many Townsend’s warblers this year compared to last year,” Geier said. “In the Willamette Valley, we had three times as many as last year.”

The birds spend much of their time in the woods, where they can sometimes be seen fluttering from branch to branch in cedar and fir trees foraging for insects, Geier said. But this year, for some reason, he’s getting lots of reports of Townsend’s warblers showing up at backyard bird feeders, where bright yellow feathers on the breast and face contrast markedly with black patches at head, throat and cheek.

“Especially in winter, they’re the most colorful bird we have around almost,” Geier said.