The Valley AIDS Information Network, Inc., will be hosting a Halloween Drag- Bingo Fundraiser at 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Albany First Christian Church, 423 Ferry St., SW, Albany.
Costumes are strongly encouraged, and all all ages are welcome. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students with school ID. Cost includes three complimentary bingo cards, bottled water and refreshments. Additional bingo cards will be available for $2 each during the event.
VAIN, a non-profit organization, provides community and educational support programs to prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis C and other sexually transmitted diseases, as well as support to those living with AIDS/HIV, their families and caregivers.
For information go to https://www.facebook.com/events/2160974514169413/.