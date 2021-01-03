Vaccines are there to keep us safe

I remember the talks and information given at that time telling how important it was for each and every person to receive these shots to stop each disease from spreading and causing sickness and possible death.

In my adult years I managed a day care in my home weekdays for 10 to 15 kids for eight years. Suddenly there was an outbreak of chickenpox. Our older daughter, on the last day of school before summer break, was now ill with chickenpox, and within a few days most every day care kid also had chickenpox.

Neighbor kids lined up on the other side of the driveway, chanting “Bwaak, bok, bok, bok” at our sick kids, all having been told to stay on their own side of the driveway, with our chickenpox kids playing outside in the warm days of summer. Our kids felt so bad being made fun of by their neighborhood friends.

Two weeks later, I looked the other way as our kids shouted back a hearty and well “Bwaak, bok, bok, bok” to the neighbor kids, now with chickenpox.

I think of the times when science found help for AIDS, for fall flus, for pneumonia and for shingles.

Now the coronavirus is here. I thank science and God for the responsible discovery of immunizations to fight this worldwide pandemic of sickness and death.

Just call my name and I will be there to receive my shot. I want to be safe and return to a normal life. My husband will also be ready to receive his shot. He has had cancer infusion therapy going on for a year. We know we both have to stay away from all others and all possibility of contracting the virus. We are ready for the new immunization and for a return to people and smiles, hugs and handshakes.

Pat Spiker lives in Lebanon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0