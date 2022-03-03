Vaccination events start this week in Benton County

The Benton County Health Department continues to work with community partners to offer COVID-19 vaccination events throughout the county during the month of March.

This includes recurring vaccination events at Oregon State University and the department’s community health Centers in Monroe, Alsea and South Corvallis.

All individuals 5 years or over are eligible to receive the vaccine. Drop-ins welcome, no appointment needed. First, second, third, booster and pediatric doses will be available at each of the events.

The schedule and details for the events are as follows:

ALSEA

• Alsea Health Center, 435 E. Alder St.: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, March 3, 17 and 31.

CORVALLIS

• Lincoln Health Center, 121 SE Viewmont Ave.: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays in March; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays in March; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays in March.

• Gym, Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 12.

• Gym, Garfield Elementary School, 1205 NW Garfield Ave.: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 13.

• Cafeteria, Mountain View Elementary School, 340 NE Granger Ave.: 3 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17.

• Room 62, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Oregon State University: noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 3 and Friday, March 4.

• Student Experience Center Plaza, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Oregon State University: noon to 7 p.m. weekdays, March 7 through 18.

MONROE

• Commons, Monroe High School, 365 N. Fifth St.: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 16.

• Monroe Health Center, 610 Dragon Drive: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through March, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, March 10 and 24.

PHILOMATH

• Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St.: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 15.

No identification or proof of address is needed, and individuals do not have to live permanently in Oregon to get the vaccine. All clinics are fully accessible. To request additional accommodations, call 541-766-6120.

