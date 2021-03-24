Vaccinated Vets' Home patient gets virus

This isn’t the only case of a fully vaccinated person testing positive for COVID-19. Four vaccinated people, two in Yamhill County and two in Lane County, also tested positive for this strain of coronavirus back in February, the Oregon Health Authority reported. Those cases similarly resulted in mild or no symptoms.

“I firmly do think that this is not cause for alarm,” Francke said. “It’s not that any cases means the vaccine is unsuccessful … We are still seeing fewer hospitalizations and deaths.”

While the number of new cases has fallen since its peak last summer, Oregon’s new caseload increased from the previous day. The Oregon Health Authority reported 379 new confirmed or presumptive cases on Wednesday. There was one new death, a Multnomah County woman who died in February but was just confirmed.

The number of people in Oregon hospitalized from COVID-19 is 102, a decrease of seven from the previous day. Of those, 19 are being treated in intensive care beds, an increase of three ICU cases from Wednesday.

Oregon’s total cases now sits at more than 162,000 and the total number of confirmed deaths from COVID-19 is 2,368. There have been 59 confirmed deaths in Linn County, compared to 18 in Benton County.