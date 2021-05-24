Vaccinated-only seating plan gets OK in Oregon

State officials said Monday that Jackson, Marion, Douglas and Umatilla counties all needed to vaccinate more than 20,000 residents each to meet the 65% vaccination mark.

Besides the county-by-county method, Brown has said that the entire state — all 36 counties — will move into the lower risk category if 70% of residents age 16 and older have received one shot. As of Monday, 64% of those eligible under the guidelines had received at least one shot.

Large crowds sitting together without masks have attended sports events in other states that don't follow the COVID-19 restrictions required in Oregon. Political leaders have debated health agency warnings that such situations could turn into COVID-19 "superspreader" events.

Oregon is not alone in creating special seating for vaccinated people at sporting, cultural and other events. Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington has announced that similar opportunities for those vaccinated against COVID-19 will be offered in the state.

But Inslee and other political leaders across the nation have relied on an "honor system" in which those who say they are vaccinated do not have to produce proof. Oregon requires businesses to ask for proof of vaccination in order for customers to go maskless.