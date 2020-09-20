Using computer simulations to prepare for quakes, tsunamis

Researchers at OSU also use simulation to assess evacuation routes along the Oregon Coast in the event of a tsunami. In the next Cascadia Subduction Zone event, there may be only 15 to 20 minutes after ground shaking to evacuate from the tsunami inundation zone. What routes should people take? Is it faster to run to higher ground than to drive? What if bridges are severely damaged due to ground shaking? Is there a sufficient number of alternative routes in the transportation network? Simulation tools such as agent-based modeling can address these questions and help coastal municipalities prepare.

In addition to the performance of buildings and bridges, the functionality of water, power, telecommunications, and socio-economic networks also influences recovery after an earthquake or tsunami. The connections between these networks are incredibly complex and require high-performance computing to assess their performance after an event. OSU researchers are working with researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the National Center for Supercomputing Applications (NCSA), and other universities in the Center for Risk-Based Community Resilience Planning to build a computational framework for decision-making considering these interconnected networks when planning for and recovering from disasters at local, state, and regional levels.