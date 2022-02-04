US surpasses 900K COVID deaths, Oregon residents are 6,214 of those

While the national COVID-19 death toll surpassed 900,000 on Friday, Feb. 4, Oregon numbers climbed by 33 after two consecutive days of 18 deaths, in data released by the Oregon Health Authority.

The statewide death toll now stands at 6,214 people, OHA said Friday. None of the new deaths were in Linn or Benton counties.

The Oregon Health Authority also reported 4,872 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, raising the state's total case count to 654,343.

Oregon health officials continue to stress the urgency of getting vaccinated as the optimal way to ward off the pandemic.

Locally, Linn County reported 262 new cases on Friday, bringing its total caseload to 24,189. Linn County’s death toll remains at 222.

Benton County reported 98 new cases, bringing that county’s total caseload to 13,582. The county's death total remains at 54.

Hospitalizations: Currently, there are 1,092 Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19, 172 of whom are in intensive care unit beds. Of 634 ICU beds, 51 are unoccupied, an availability rate of 8%. Two hundred forty-seven of 4,124 adult non-ICU beds are available, or 6%.

In the region that includes Linn and Benton counties, four adult ICU beds are unoccupied, or 5%, and four adult non-ICU beds are available, or 1%.

Vaccinations: OHA reported that 10,526 coronavirus vaccine doses were added to the state immunization registry on Feb. 3. There are now more than 3.1 million Oregonians who have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and more than 2.8 million who have completed a vaccine series. More than 1.4 million Oregonians have received a booster dose.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 331,810 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, raising the nationwide case total to nearly 76 million.

Tim Gruver covers the city of Albany and Linn County. He can be contacted at 541-812-6114 or Tim.Gruver@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @T_TimeForce.

