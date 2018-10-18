The District 8 race for the Oregon Senate pits an incumbent with a lengthy political resume against a pair of political newcomers making their first bids for public office.
Sara Gelser, a 44-year-old Corvallis Democrat, is seeking a second four-year term as the state senator for District 8, a politically diverse district that includes the Corvallis and Albany areas. The seat was in Republican hands before Gelser wrested it from Betsy Close in 2014.
Prior to that, Gelser served from 2005 to 2014 as the District 16 representative in the state House. She was first elected to public office in 2000, when she began a six-year stint on the Corvallis School Board.
In the Nov. 6 election, Gelser faces two opponents: Republican nominee Erik Parks and Bryan Eggiman, the Libertarian candidate.
Parks, 36, is a Navy veteran and union electrician who has served as a Republican precinct committee person since 2016.
Eggiman, 49, works as a farm equipment mechanic and operator at a large farm in Marion County.
Both are Albany residents, and both are making their first forays into electoral politics.
Parks said he became active in the Republican Party in 2016 after developing a growing sense of dissatisfaction with how government was being run at the local, state and national levels.
“If I’m the guy who’s yelling at the TV,” he said, “I can’t complain if I’m not willing to jump into the fire.”
In addition to volunteering with a GOP phone bank for Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election, Parks also started pitching in at the Linn County Republican office, knocking on doors and making phone calls on behalf of the party’s state and local candidates.
He decided to throw his hat in the ring for the District 8 Senate race after spending time observing the workings of state government at the Oregon Capitol.
“Obviously I’m a Republican, a conservative-minded gentleman, and some of the things I heard going on at hearings and committee meetings I just didn’t agree with,” he said.
Parks believes many of the biggest issues facing the state are simply not being addressed by the Democratic-dominated Legislature, starting with the Public Employee Retirement System. At present, PERS has a $22 billion unfunded liability that is placing a big strain on the budgets of school districts, local governments and other public employers that pay into the system.
“If we don’t do something about that in the next 15 to 20 years, we’re going to be in big trouble,” he said. “Having employees pay into it like a 401(k), like most of us do, that would be a good start.”
Other planks in his platform include bridging the urban-rural divide in the Legislature, reducing the state’s cougar population and getting government out of people’s personal lives. He supports the right to same-sex marriage and, although he’s caught flak from some fellow Republicans over the issue, he supports a woman’s right to get an abortion.
“I don’t believe government has any right to tell you what to do in your personal life,” he said. “We shouldn’t be funding it, but we shouldn’t be opposing it.”
Eggiman said it was the need for statewide tax reform that drew him into his first political contest.
“You can’t tax us into prosperity,” he said. “I believe you have to have some taxes, but having an astronomical amount of taxes is theft.”
Eggiman said he supports Measure 104, which would broaden the definition of revenue-raising bills that require a three-fifths supermajority in both houses of the Legislature to pass.
Eggiman also sees PERS reform as one of the most urgent issues confronting the state.
“More people should have to put into it, just like a private IRA or 401(k),” he said.
“There’s some people who haven’t put anything into it and have a great retirement,” he added. “There’s some of these people who are getting astronomical sums of money.”
Also in urgent need of reform, Eggiman believes, is the state’s foster care system for children.
“That system’s broken and needs to be fixed,” he said. “There needs to be some accountability.”
Eggiman said he believes in the Libertarian principles of liberty, freedom and small government and wants to reduce the tax burden on small businesses.
Gelser, who has been one of the leading voices pushing for reform of the child welfare system, said that’s one of several issues she wants to continue to work on in Salem.
“I still feel like there’s a lot of work left to do,” she said.
Gelser said she’s proud of the work she’s done to protect foster kids, including hearings she conducted into failures of oversight by the Department of Human Services that helped lead to a shakeup at the agency. She also cited the creation of a new statewide hotline with a single phone number for reporting child abuse. And in 2007 she spearheaded passage of Karly’s Law, which laid out specific steps the state must take in cases of suspected child abuse.
Also on her to-do list: continuing to push for renter protections such as legislation to ban no-cause evictions, which fell one vote short last year but which she hopes to push through in the next session if she’s re-elected.
In the same vein, she’s supporting Measure 102, a ballot initiative that would allow local governments to issue general obligation bonds to finance affordable housing projects built by nongovernmental entities, such as mid-valley nonprofit Willamette Neighborhood Housing Services.
“Unaffordability of housing, I believe, is what’s driving homelessness in this state,” she said.
Gelser has several other economic issues on her docket as well.
Among them are pushing for paid family leave and implementing a bill passed last session that requires equal pay for women, minorities, veterans, people with disabilities and other groups that sometimes lag behind white males.
Those efforts, she believes, will also impact the problem of homelessness by putting more money in workers’ pockets and helping them hold onto the housing they’ve got.
“I really think working on housing issues is also working on worker issues,” she said.
As an incumbent with a well-established political track record, Gelser leads her two challengers in name recognition. But she also leads in another critical metric: campaign funding.
According to the most recent contribution and expenditure reports on file with the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office, Eggiman has not formed a campaign committee to receive donations. Parks, who says he objects to the influence of money in politics and is not soliciting cash contributions, has raised a total of $1,244.80 for the race, with most of the money coming from fellow Republican Brian Boquist’s campaign organization.
Gelser, by contrast, had amassed a war chest of $123,526.35, with more than $56,000 still in reserve as ballots went out in the mail this week. And a significant chunk of the $67,000 her campaign committee spent went to a number of fellow Democratic candidates, suggesting she is confident of a re-election victory.