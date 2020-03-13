UPDATED: Canceled entertainment Events March 14 through April 1

Here is a look at entertainment-related events that have been canceled because of the coronavirus:
March 13
CANCELED: Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library
POSTPONED: Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library
POSTPONED: Author Review: Oregon’s Island in the Sky: Geology Road Guide to Marys Peak by Bob Lillie, noon, Albany Public Library
CANCELED: March Crafternoon for Kids, 12:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library
CANCELED: Teen Afternoon, 1 to 3:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library
POSTPONED: Opening Reception: Monterey Jazz Festival Posters by Earl Newman Exhibit, 5 to 7 p.m., Benton County Historical Museum
CANCELED: “As You Like It”, 7 p.m., Crescent Valley High School Theater
CANCELED: “Mama Mia” 7 p.m., Corvallis High School Main Stage Theater
CANCELED: Shamrockin’ Shenanigans: Corvallis Irish Dance Showcase, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre
CANCELED: LBCC Winter Choral Concert: You Do Not Walk Alone, 7:30 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Cente
March 14
POSTPONED: iRun for Kids 5K and 10K, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., West Albany High School
CANCELED: ¡Los Cuentos!: bilingual story time for kids, 11 a.m. second Saturdays, Corvallis Benton County Library
CANCELED: Winter Wildlife Field Day: Water: The Life in Wildlife, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Willamette Valley National Wildlife Refuge Complex
CANCELED: Pi...Probably, 1 to 2 p.m., Corvallis Public Library
CANCELED: “As You Like It”, 2 p.m., Crescent Valley High School Theater
CANCELED: “Mama Mia” 2 and 7 p.m., Corvallis High School Main Stage Theater
CANCELED: Corvallis Comedy Night: Emmy Blotnick, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre
March 15
CANCELED: “Mama Mia” 2 p.m., Corvallis High School Main Stage Theater
CANCELED: Corvallis Community Band Winter Concert: Of Sailors and Whales, 2 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center
CANCELED: Linn County Historical Society: Oregon and Linn County Historic Cemeteries, 2 p.m., Lakeside Center, Mennonite Village
CANCELED: Lenten Organ Series Recital: Lisa Boylan, 3 p.m., Albany First United Methodist Church
March 16
CANCELED: ESL Conversation Classes, 10 a.m., Conference room (second floor) Corvallis-Benton County Library
CANCELED: Wiggly Wobblers, 10 a.m. first and third Mondays, Philomath Community Library
CANCELED: ESL Grammar Class, 12:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library
CANCELED: Beginning Guitar Instruction, 1 p.m., Philomath
CANCELED: Starker Lecture Series: Women as Change Agents in Forestry: Robin Wall Kimmerer, 5 p.m. reception; 5:30 p.m. lecture, CH2M Hill Alumni Center Ballroom
CANCELED: Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library
March 17
CANCELED: Craft Night with The Art Center, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library
CANCELED: Whiteside and Folklore Society Concert: Téada with Séamus Begley, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre
March 18
POSTPONED: Gardening in the PNW Brownbag Series: Fruit, Berries and Veggies in Containers, noon, Albany Public Library
POSTPONED: Wednesdays at the Whiteside: Boondock Saints, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre
March 19
POSTPONED: Kanikapila: Ukulele Jam Session, 11:30 p.m., Sweet Home Public Library
CANCELED: Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis
CANCELED: Author Event: Kenneth Carpenter, 4:30 p.m., Grass Roots Books & Music
CANCELED: Music at the Library: David Greenberg, violinist and fiddler, 6 to 7 p.m., Lebanon Community Library
POSTPONED: Music in the Library: Okaidja Afroso, 6:30 p.m., Sweet Home Public Library
POSTPONED: Talk: History of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 6:30 p.m., Cumberland Community Events Center, 401 Main St. SE, Albany
CANCELED: Meet the Author: New Hikes in Northwest Oregon, 6:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
CANCELED: OSU’s School of Communication and Arts presents: Slavic Soul Party, 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th Ave., Corvallis
March 20
CANCELED: Teen Takeover: Nerf Games and Movies, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library
CANCELED: Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library
CANCELED: Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
CANCELED: Old World Deli - Accordioso, Corvallis Accordion Club, sing-a-long and performance of Irish songs in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free.
POSTPONED: Northwest Horse Fair and Expo, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center
POSTPONED: Women in the Arts, 6:30 p.m., Whiteside Theatre
March 21
CANCELED: Family Walk: Wildlife Tracks, 9 to 11 a.m., Greenbelt Land Trust, 101 SW Western Blvd., Corvallis
CANCELED: Northwest Horse Fair and Expo, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center
CANCELD: Class: Scratchboard with Donna Lee, 1 to 4 p.m., Linn County Arts Guild
CANCELED: Willamette Valley Concert Band Winter Concert: Love, Leprechauns and Music from Across the Sea, 2 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center
CANCELED: Guitar Concert Series: Berto Boyd and Ben Woodman, 3 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, Main Meeting Room
POSTPONED: Altrusa’s Annual Dinner and Auction: It’s All About the Kidz,” 5 to 9 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Albany
POSTPONED: Winterail 2020, 7 to 10 p.m., Corvallis High School Theatre
CANCELED: Corvallis Folklore Society Contra Dance featuring: Cascade Crossing with Shell Stowell, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., first and third Saturdays, First Congregational United Church of Christ
March 22
POSTPONED: Northwest Horse Fair and Expo, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo
CANCELED: Lenten Organ Series Recital: Amy Isted, 3 p.m., Albany First United Methodist Church
March 23
CANCELED: Beginning Guitar Instruction, 1 p.m., Philomath Community Library
CANCELED: Family Movie: Frozen 2, 1 to 3 p.m., Corvallis Public Library
CANCELED: Writers Group, 6 p.m., Philomath Community Library
CANCELED: ESL Conversation Classes, 10 a.m., Conference room (second floor) Corvallis-Benton County Library
CANCELED: ESL Grammar Class, 12:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library
March 24
CANCELED: Raptor Program at the Library, 11 a.m. to noon, Downtown Carnegie Library
CANCELED: Quilt Lab for Kids, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Philomath Community Library
CANCELED: Spring Break at the Library: Candy Bingo for Kids, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Lebanon Community Library
CANCELED: Crafts and Coffee: Quilt Squares and Garden Flags, 6 p.m., Philomath Community Library
POSTPONED: Author Event with Lord Birthday, 7 p.m., Grass Roots Books & Music
March 25
CANCELED: Friendship Bracelet Workshop, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Historic Carousel & Museum
CANCELED: Gardening in the PNW Brownbag Series: Successfully Gardening with Physical Limitations, noon, Albany Public Library
CANCELED: Spring Break at the Library: Lego Extravaganza, 2 to 3 p.m., Lebanon Community Library
CANCELED: Spring Break Family Movie and Crafts, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Philomath Community Library
CANCELED: Children’s Concert: Ants Ants Ants, 4 to 5 p.m., Corvallis Public Library
POSTPONED: Wednesdays at the Whiteside: Dark Crystal, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre
March 26
CANCELED: Spring Break at the Library: Steve’s Creature Features, 11 a.m., Lebanon Community Library
POSTPONED: Kanikapila: Ukulele Jam Session, 11:30 p.m., Sweet Home Public Library
CANCELED: Drop-in and Craft, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library
March 27
CANCELED: CrafterNoon: Fabric Shopping Bag, 1 to 3 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center
CANCELED: Kids Drive-In Movie, 3 to 4 p.m., Corvallis Public Library
CANCELED: Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library
CANCELED: Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library
CANCELED: Best Cellar, 7:30 p.m., Methodist Church, 150 NW 11th St., Corvallis
March 28
CANCELED: Linn County Flea Market: The Juntique Marketplace, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Linn County Fairgrounds
POSTPONED: Pacific NW Reptile and Exotic Animal Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Linn County Expo Center
CANCELED: Teen Movie Marathon: Maze Runner, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library
CANCELED: Spring Break at the Library: Dungeon & Dragons for Young Adventurers, noon to 2 p.m., Lebanon Community Library
POSTPONED: Kids’ Days at the Museum: Monterey Jazz Festival Posters, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Benton County Historical Museum
CANCELED: Craft Supply Swap, 1 to 2 p.m., craft supply donors; 2 to 4 p.m., Albany Public Library
CANCELED: Majestic Reader’s Theatre presents: Bloomsday, 3 p.m., Majestic Theatre community room,
POSTPONED: “The Princess Bride,” 3 p.m., Whiteside Theatre
CANCELED: Teen Game Night, 5 to 6 p.m., Albany Public Library
CANCELED: The Nordic Fiddlers Bloc, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre .
CANCELED: Friends of the Library Monthly Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center
March 29
POSTPONED: Pacific NW Reptile and Exotic Animal Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Linn County Expo Center
CANCELED: Lenten Organ Series Recital: Annette Upton, 3 p.m., Albany First United Methodist Church
CANCELED: Majestic Reader’s Theatre presents: Bloomsday, 3 and 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre .
March 30
CANCELED: Beginning Guitar Instruction, 1 p.m., Philomath Community Library
CANCELED: ESL Conversation Classes, 10 a.m., Conference room (second floor) Corvallis-Benton County Library
CANCELED: ESL Grammar Class, 12:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library
POSTPONED: Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library
March 31
CANCELED: CrafterNoon: Birdhouses, 1 to 3 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center
CANCELED: Author Event: Holly Hughes with Clem Stark, 6:30 p.m., Grass Books & Music
April 1
POSTPONED: Wednesdays at the Whiteside: Wag the Dog, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre