The Oregon Department of Transportation is reporting that foure mountain highways are closed due to zero visibility and blizzard conditions. They are:
• Interstate 5 on both sides of the Oregon-California border. Conditions will be reviewed at daybreak when officials will decide if it is safe to reopen the highway.
• Oregon 138 (North Umpqua Highway) east of Roseburg is closing at Tokatee (MP 61) to its junction with U.S. 97.
• Oregon 62 and 230 are closing at Prospect (MP 43) north through Union Creek to Diamond Lake Junction.
Motorists are advised to be prepared for wind, low visibility and otherwise winter driving conditions when traveling the I-5 corridor in southwest Oregon and Northern California.
Monitor Tripcheck in Oregon and Quickmap in California for the latest and changing travel conditions.