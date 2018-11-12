Organizers of the 24th annual "Celebration of Dance," set for this Saturday at West Albany High School, have updated information for this weekend's competition to specify a second-round start time.
The event, the biggest fundraiser of the year for the West Albany Hi-Steppers, takes place at 1130 Queen Ave. S.W.
Doors open for the first round at 10:30 a.m. and rounds begin at 11. Doors open for the second round at 2 p.m. and rounds begin at 2:30. Awards will be presented at the end of the second round.
Admission, which covers both rounds, is $10 per person, or $7 for students, seniors and members of the military. Children 4 and under are admitted free.
In all, more than 400 dancers from high school dance teams across the state are expected to compete in hip-hop, jazz, contemporary, modern, novelty, kick, pom and drilldown routines. Several exhibition performances also are planned.
In past years, West Albany as host was not allowed to compete at the show. Rules have changed, however, and the team does plan to compete in at least one category as well as performing an exhibition dance, volunteer and marketing chairwoman Dawn Hammond said.
South Albany’s Southern Belles & Gent, performing Saturday, are fresh from a first place trophy in the large hip hop category at a competition Nov. 11 in Wilsonville. West Albany's team placed third in the large jazz category at a Nov. 4 competition in Gladstone.