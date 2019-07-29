The Corvallis Police Department has announced that they have found a missing woman with dementia.
Betty Jean Barnett, 66, had been missing since she was last seen in the area of 980 NW Spruce Ave. at approximately 2:45 p.m. Monday. Police said it was likely Barnett did know her surroundings or her own personal information.
She was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt, grey leggings, sneakers and glasses. Barnett is approximately 5-foot-2 and 130 pounds.
Police have not released more information on the case other than Barnett has been found and she is safe.