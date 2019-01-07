Try 1 month for 99¢
police tape
UPDATE: As of 1:40 p.m. Monday, all lanes of Highway 34 are now open, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The Oregon Department of Transportation reported at about 12:15 p.m. that the eastbound lanes of Highway 34 are closed by a crash at the railroad tracks just west of Oakville Road.

Eastbound traffic has been moved to the westbound lanes, according to an ODOT news release. Travelers should expect delays in the area, use caution, and watch for response crews.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.

