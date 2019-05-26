Professor Nancy Shurtz, an expert on taxation and environmental regulation at the University of Oregon School of Law, will review various options for action under the proposed Green New Deal at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28 in the community room at the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
The meeting is free and open to the public.
A proposed stimulus program aimed at addressing both climate change and economic inequality, the Green New Deal was introduced in Congress in February as a 14-page nonbinding resolution. The program is intended to bring U.S. greenhouse-gas emissions to net-zero, to create jobs by investing in infrastructure and industry, and to secure a healthy and sustainable environment.
Shurtz will discuss options that could include investments in alternative energy and efforts in ecological restoration, public health, education, and political equity, and possible ways to fund them.