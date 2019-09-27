With a potential strike looming next week, contract negotiations between Oregon’s seven public universities and the union representing thousands of classified workers continued feverishly on Friday.
“The bargaining continues,” said Steve Clark, Oregon State University’s vice president for marketing and university relations. “We’re hearing that progress is being made, so that’s a good thing.”
The Service Employees International Union has threatened to go on strike as early as 7 a.m. Monday if an agreement is not reached before then.
SEIU Local 503 represents about 4,500 food service workers, janitors, library techs, office specialists and other nonfaculty staff members at universities around the state, including 1,530 at Oregon State University. They have been working under a contract extension since their previous collective bargaining agreement expired on June 30.
The union declared an impasse in contract talks on Aug. 16, with both sides presenting so-called final offers on Aug. 23. In a strike authorization vote earlier this month, a reported 95% of voting members supported a walkout.
Clark said OSU has no plans to hire temporary or replacement employees, but the university was taking steps to prepare for a possible strike.
You have free articles remaining.
A campuswide email sent Friday outlined some of those measures, including reduced hours of operation at OSU dining halls, coffee shops, student health facilities and the campus library. The College of Veterinary Medicine’s animal hospital is slated to be closed, with limited exceptions for emergency cases.
A member of the SEIU bargaining team said union leaders still hope to reach a deal that could avert a strike.
“We feel very motivated to get it done,” Gloria O’Brien said on Friday afternoon. “We’re very hopeful we’ll be at work on Monday and taking care of our students.”
In addition to OSU, the institutions that would be affected by a strike are the University of Oregon, Portland State University, Southern Oregon University, Eastern Oregon University, Western Oregon University and the Oregon Institute of Technology.
The two sides are at odds over cost of living increases, additional step pay increases for workers at the top of the wage scale and other issues.