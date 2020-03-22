United Way announces COVID-19 fund

The United Way of Linn, Benton & Lincoln Counties has created a fund dedicated fund to meet the needs of vulnerable community members and the nonprofits that serve them in the face of the COVID-19 crisis, the organization announced Saturday.

The first $100,000 in donations received, a statement from the organization read, will be matched dollar-for-dollar, having secured pledges from ATI Specialty Alloys & Components, Benton Community Foundation, Central Willamette Credit Union, OFD Foods and PacificSource.

“The United Way has a long history of helping the most vulnerable among us by partnering with organizations in the communities we serve,” said Blake Pang, President and CEO of United Way of Linn, Benton & Lincoln Counties. “This new fund will allow us to provide critical funding, fast, to the organizations in our region that need it most as the COVID-19 crisis unfolds.”

The funds raised will provide emergency support to community organizations serving vulnerable populations. The goal of this fundraising drive is to keep these organizations running at full capacity during the COVID-19 crisis. The Benton Community Foundation provided the spark for this fundraising effort after an anonymous donor came forward with a $50,000 gift. That gift will be used to match funds raised to benefit organizations based in Benton County.