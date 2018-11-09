IF YOU GO

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Marion Post 661 museum project has more than 1,800 military service uniforms representing service from the Spanish-American War through the present day.

The post has uniforms on display through Nov. 12 throughout downtown Albany. The locations:

Willamette Community Bank, 333 Lyon St. S.

Albany Visitors Association, 110 Third Ave. SE.

Boda Furniture, 104 First Ave. E.

Fidelity National Title, 317 First Ave. W., Suite 100.

The Quilt Loft, 405 First Ave. W.

1st Hand Seconds Unique Boutique, 415 First Ave. W.

The Natty Dresser, 425 First Ave. W.

Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, 435 First Ave. W.

Sybaris Bistro, 442 First Ave. W.

Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W.

Albany Downtown Association, 126 Ferry St. SW.

Curvy Girl Boutique, 250 Broadalbin St. SW, No. 107.

Cronies Antiques, 211 Second Ave. SW

Davis Glass, 230 Second Ave. SE.

State Farm Insurance, 340 Washington St. SW.

Growler Garage, 229 Third Ave. SW.

Edward Jones, 234 Ellsworth St. SW.