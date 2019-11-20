The mid-Willamette Valley’s unemployment rates stayed low in October, according to figures released by the Oregon Employment Department this week.
Benton County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged from September, and remained at 3.3%. That’s the lowest rate in the state and matches its rate from October 2018.
Linn County’s unemployment rate also was unchanged, and stayed at 4.7% for October. In October 2018, Linn County’s unemployment rate stood at 4.8 percent.
Oregon’s statewide unemployment rate also was unchanged at 4.1%. The United States’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.6% in October, up slightly from 3.5% in September.
While Linn County has added 590 jobs over the past year for a 1.3% increase, Benton County actually shed about 260 jobs. Benton County’s unemployment rate stayed the same due to a decrease in the labor force, however.
Nationwide and in the Beaver State, job growth was at 1.4% since October 2018.