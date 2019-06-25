Unemployment rates in the mid-Willamette Valley dropped slightly in May, according to data released by the Oregon Employment Department on Tuesday.
In Benton County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped to 3.2 percent, down from a revised rate of 3.3 percent in April.
The Corvallis area has the lowest unemployment rate in the state.
Linn County’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.7 percent in May. In April, its rate was 4.9 percent.
Oregon’s statewide unemployment rate was 4.2 percent, essentially unchanged from its revised rate of 4.3 percent in April.
The unemployment rate for the United States was 3.6 percent in May, identical to the previous month.
Linn County added 740 jobs over the past year for a 1.6 percent increase. That’s equal to job growth in the United States, but behind the state rate of 2.5 percent.
Benton County added 330 workers over the past year for 0.7 percent job growth.