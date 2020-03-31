Unemployment rates in mid-Willamette Valley stayed low in February

Data from the Oregon Employment Department showed that unemployment rates declined slightly in February in the mid-Willamette Valley.

But in the wake of “jaw-dropping” job losses in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic and new government guidelines regarding COVID-19, those figures now seem like a remnant from a different era, or perhaps light from a distant star that has now collapsed.

Benton County saw its unemployment rate dip to 2.7 in February, down a smidge from its revised rate of 2.8 percent in January.

Linn County’s unemployment rate dropped from 4.1 percent in January to 3.9 percent in February.

Oregon’s statewide unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.3 percent in February.

The current economic conditions that the mid-valley is experiencing due to COVID-19 will be reflected in April’s employment statistics, which are scheduled to be released by the Oregon Employment Department on May 26.

