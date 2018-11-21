Unemployment rates for the mid-Willamette Valley increased slightly in October, but are still low when compared to historical levels, according to data released this week by the Oregon Employment Department.
Linn County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 4.6 percent in October, up from its revised September rate of 4.4 percent.
Benton County’s unemployment rate was at 3.3 percent in October, up from a revised rate of 3 percent for September. That was tied with Hood River County for the lowest rate in the state.
Oregon’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.8 percent. The United States’ unemployment rate stood at 3.7 percent for October.
Linn County has added 1,600 jobs over the past year for a 3.5 percent increase, while Benton County has lost 40 jobs over the past year for a decrease of less than a tenth of a percent.
The professional and business services sector lost more than 500 jobs in Benton County since October 2017, dropping to 4,270 workers.
Oregon’s job growth in the same time period was at 2 percent and the United States' was at 1.7 percent.