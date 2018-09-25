The unemployment rate stayed low in the mid-Willamette Valley in August, according to data released by the Oregon Employment Department on Tuesday.
Linn County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped slightly, from 4.4 percent in July to 4.3 percent in August.
Benton County’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 2.8 percent, the lowest mark in the state.
Oregon’s unemployment rate dropped from 3.9 percent to 3.8 percent.
Linn County has seen 3.9 percent job growth over the past year, and has added 1,740 workers. That rate is faster than Oregon’s rate of 2.2 percent and the United States’ job growth of 1.7 percent.
Benton County lost 90 jobs over the past year, for a decrease of .2 percent. The private sector lost 60 jobs and the public sector lost 30 jobs.
Still, Benton County has 3,200 more jobs than it did at its prerecession employment peak in November 2007. That's an increase of 8.2 percent.
Linn County has 3,170 more jobs than it did in its prerecession employment peak, in February 2008. That's an increase of 7.3 percent.