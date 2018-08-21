Unemployment edged down in the mid-Willamette Valley in July, according to figures released by the Oregon Employment Department on Tuesday.
Benton County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 2.7 percent, down from 2.9 percent in June. That’s the lowest rate in Oregon; and the next closest was Hood River County’s 3.1 percent.
Linn County’s unemployment rate dipped to 4.3 percent, down from 4.4 percent in June.
Oregon’s statewide rate also dropped slightly, going from 4 percent in June to 3.9 percent in July.
Linn County has added 2,150 jobs over the past year for a 4.9 percent jump, while Benton County added 770 jobs for a 1.9 percent increase.
In comparison, Oregon’s job growth is at 2.8 percent since July 2017. Job growth in the United States in the same period is 1.6 percent.
Linn County’s job growth comes as nearly 1,000 more workers have entered its civilian labor force in the past year.
That labor force now stands at 58,836, up 1.7 percent since July 2017.
Benton County’s labor force is essentially unchanged in the same time frame, and now stands at 46,698 people.