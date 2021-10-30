Unemployment down slightly in Linn-Benton region

This time, it's different, economists say of recent unemployment rates.
The last time, the Great Recession, “it took five years for the unemployment rate to come down as much as it has in five months,” said Patrick O’Connor, a regional economist with the Oregon Employment Department.
Seasonal hiring had a big influence in the mid-valley region in September, O’Connor said, but he attributed smaller-than-expected gains to pandemic conditions as well as a reduced pool of available labor as unemployment creeps down.
Linn faring better than Benton
Changes to consumer behavior during the coronavirus pandemic have kept Benton County leisure and hospitality numbers low, O’Connor said, although returning college students may push that up in the coming months, which has historically been the case for the county in fall.
In comparison, Linn County leisure and hospitality is nearly back to pre-pandemic numbers.
Overall job recovery in Linn County is moving faster than in Benton County. O’Connor said that’s noteworthy because typically a college town fairs better during a recession, when people often turn to school if they can’t find work. He said the mix of industries in Linn County helped it bounce back better.
“There’s no question that employment growth has slowed a bit, but it’s going to keep on growing,” O’Connor said. “The caveat I always put out there at this point is, who knows what’s going to happen with COVID?”
O’Connor expects local government and education jobs to rise again in October. While school is already underway, monthly numbers only reflect a portion of the time period. So October statistics will provide a more complete picture.
He added that the Linn-Benton region’s private sector has recovered better than the statewide average.
The challenges
One of the challenges in bringing workers back is child care. Even before the coronavirus hit, child care was a hot topic because of cost and access. The pandemic exacerbated the problem, leaving few child care opportunities and more need for services.
A popular talking point has been that pandemic assistance such as expanded unemployment benefits have kept people out of the labor force. But O’Connor said early research and observations don’t bear that out, and only a fraction of people on unemployment found work immediately after extra benefits were cut.
O’Connor said terminations and layoffs from vaccine mandates will slowly play into the jobless numbers, though a specific number is unlikely to be seen in state reporting because of employee privacy rules and other data-collecting factors.
It’s also hard to capture the turmoil of the current trend in job-switching within the employment statistics. O’Connor noted job turnover, particularly quitting, is at a record high as people either change industries or leave the workforce altogether, some due to vaccine mandates or fear of contacting COVID-19.
“It’s going to add to some of the chaos – record number of job openings, record number of people quitting … just a lot rougher seas than we would see in a more normal, non-pandemic labor market.”
Linn County
Linn County job gains were less than expected in September. Total nonfarm employment grew by just 60 of a projected 350 jobs, according to data from the state.
As a result, seasonally adjusted employment decreased by 290 jobs between August and September. The county’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.2% in September, down from its revised rate of 5.4% in August.
The employment rate in Linn County is now 1.8%, or 860 jobs, below the pre-pandemic employment level in February 2020.
Two private sector industries showed gains in September: transportation, warehousing and utilities (+170 jobs, +4.1%) and other services (+40 jobs, +3.1%). The deepest job losses were seen in leisure and hospitality (-170 jobs, -4.3%) and private education and health services (-100 jobs, -1.4%).
Public-sector employment was up 370 jobs. Local government education gained 380 jobs and federal government employment was unchanged. State government added 40 jobs.
Benton County
Benton County also had smaller than expected gains. Total nonfarm employment was up 1,510, but an increase of 1,880 jobs was projected. The resulting seasonally adjusted employment decreased by 370 jobs (0.9%) between August and September. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.6% in September, down from its revised rate of 3.8% in August.
Seasonally adjusted total nonfarm employment remains 5.8% below the level in February 2020, down 2,530 jobs after sharp cuts in spring 2020. Leisure and hospitality employment grew 290 (9.0%) in the past year, but remains down 890 jobs (-20.3%) from its pre-recession level in February 2020.
The private sector overall shed 230 jobs during the month. Private education and health services dropped 150 jobs, down 2.2%. Trade, transportation and utilities employment declined 50, a loss of 0.2%. The public sector added 1,740 jobs.
Local government education, which includes both local school districts and Oregon State University, added 1,720 jobs in September. Federal government employment declined by 10 jobs, while state government employment gained 10.
Oregon
Oregon’s statewide unemployment rate in September was 4.7%, down from its revised August rate of 5%. Most areas still have room to recover from pandemic job losses; Oregon has brought back 72% of the jobs lost in March and April 2020.
The largest job increases since September 2020 occurred in the Willamette Valley (5%). Southern Oregon (2.9%), Central Oregon (2.9%), and the Coast (2.8%) also experienced large over-the-year employment increases. The Portland 5 and Eastern Oregon regions added 2.6% and 2.1%, respectively.
Oregon’s health care and social assistance providers are hiring at an unprecedented rate. With about 15,000 job vacancies in health care, there is an urgent, statewide need to fill health care and other positions that support the health care industry, such as food service, facilities and business administration.
Oregon Employment Department said there has been a “remarkable improvement” from the impacts of the COVID-driven recession that left 270,000 Oregonians jobless in April 2020. However, there is still ground to make up to approach the average of 82,000 Oregonians unemployed during 2017 through 2019, during the tight labor market of the prior economic expansion.
