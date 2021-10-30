Unemployment down slightly in Linn-Benton region

This time, it's different, economists say of recent unemployment rates.

The last time, the Great Recession, “it took five years for the unemployment rate to come down as much as it has in five months,” said Patrick O’Connor, a regional economist with the Oregon Employment Department.

Seasonal hiring had a big influence in the mid-valley region in September, O’Connor said, but he attributed smaller-than-expected gains to pandemic conditions as well as a reduced pool of available labor as unemployment creeps down.

Linn faring better than Benton

Changes to consumer behavior during the coronavirus pandemic have kept Benton County leisure and hospitality numbers low, O’Connor said, although returning college students may push that up in the coming months, which has historically been the case for the county in fall.

In comparison, Linn County leisure and hospitality is nearly back to pre-pandemic numbers.

Overall job recovery in Linn County is moving faster than in Benton County. O’Connor said that’s noteworthy because typically a college town fairs better during a recession, when people often turn to school if they can’t find work. He said the mix of industries in Linn County helped it bounce back better.