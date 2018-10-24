Unemployment inched down in Linn County in September, but edged upward in Benton County.
The Corvallis area still has the lowest unemployment rate in the state, though, at 3 percent. That’s up from its revised rate of 2.8 percent for August.
Linn County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.3 percent, down from 4.4 percent in August.
The statewide rate for Oregon was at 3.8 percent, unchanged from August. Nationally, the unemployment rate was at 3.7 percent in September, down from 3.9 percent in August.