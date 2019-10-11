LOCAL PREMIERE

The first Corvallis screening of “Hidden Rivers,” a new documentary by local filmmakers Jeremy Monroe and David Herasimtschuk of Freshwaters Illustrated, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave.

Herasimtschuk will open the event with a presentation and screening of the short film “March of the Newts,” and both filmmakers will be on hand afterwards for a Q&A session on “Hidden Rivers,” along with one of the people featured in the film.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for students and $8 for children in advance or $15, $12 and $10 at the door. Advance tickets available online at www.films4water.org.

Beer, wine and cider will be available, with all proceeds from the event going to benefit Freshwaters Illustrated, a Corvallis-based nonprofit that educates people about freshwater ecosystems and works to protect them.

Watch the trailer at www.hiddenrivers.org, and learn more about the work of Freshwaters Illustrated at www.freshwatersillustrated.org.