Unanimous jury verdicts now required in Oregon; Albany defense attorney celebrates Supreme Court decision

Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote that the practice is inconsistent with the Constitution’s right to a jury trial and that it should be discarded as a vestige of Jim Crow laws in Louisiana and racial, ethnic and religious bigotry that led to its adoption in Oregon in the 1930s.

The Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Evangelisto Ramos. He was sentenced to life in prison in Louisiana for killing a woman after a jury voted 10-2 to convict him in 2016. In 2018, Louisiana voters changed the law for crimes committed beginning in 2019.

Felling wasn’t sure of a percentage of Oregon cases where the jury wasn’t unanimous. Many defense attorneys didn’t poll juries until recent years, when it became clear that the Ramos case could be overturned and impact Oregon’s unusual non-unanimous verdict law, as well.

“The defense community and the prosecutors both saw this coming through the pipeline,” Felling said.

Retrials could be difficult, as witnesses must be found again years later, as well as evidence, Felling said. Some victims may not want to go through the trial process again, he said.

The Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision didn’t occur on typical liberal or conservative lines.