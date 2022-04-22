Ukraine: New ways to help from the mid-Willamette Valley

Fundraiser for the Corvallis Sister Cities Association's Uzhhorod (Ukraine) Refugee Fund. Earl Newman, an artist and screen printer who lives in Summit, has created and donated a screen-printed poster illustrating support for Ukraine. Two hundred numbered posters will be printed; several framed posters will be available. The prints will sell for $100 each to be donated to the refugee fund; framed prints will cost extra. Information: 541-760-8081 or caroltrueba@gmail.com.

Ukrainian Refugee Charity Quilts Silent Auction & Fundraiser by the Sandpiper Project, ends at 10 p.m. Saturday, April 23. The auction will include four quilts made and/or donated by two Corvallis women, and a wooden mechanical butterfly kit from a Ukraine-based company, donated by Hendrix Heating. Each item will be auctioned separately. All starting bids are listed at https://www.facebook.com/groups/391673602349315; each item has a bid increment of $25. All proceeds will go to the Corvallis Sister City Association to help Corvallis’ sister city, Uzhhorod, Ukraine. Gnomenuts Hot Donuts will give each local bidder a certificate for three doughnuts to be picked up between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturdays or Sundays through April 30 from Gnomenuts at Northeast Garden Avenue and Highway 20 in Corvallis. For bidders who are not local, the Sandpiper Project will donate the value of the doughnuts in the bidder’s name to the Corvallis Sister City Association Refugee Relief Effort. Free shipping will be provided by FedEx and the Sandpiper Project.

Fundraiser for Ukraine. Gnomenuts Hot Donuts will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays throughout April at the Melon Shack, Northeast Highway 20 and Garden Avenue in Corvallis. Doughnuts and drinks will be given away. Donations for the Ukrainian relief effort will be accepted; fundraisers hope to reach a goal of $10,000. Customers donated almost $2,000 during the first weekend. Businesses including Costco, Dawn Foods, Element Graphics, WinCo and the Winn Farm have made donations. Volunteers have been donating time to staff the doughnut truck. Further information is available on social media platforms. Details: Tom Kobold, 541-602-0484.

Rally to support Ukraine, noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Benton County Courthouse, 120 NW Fourth St., Corvallis. All are invited to come show solidarity with Ukraine in an event that is not antiwar or anti-Russia but pro-Ukraine. Those attending can bring Ukrainian flags, sunflowers and signs showing support. Updates on the humanitarian aspect of the war will be given. Information: 7442117@gmail.com.

Event to support the Ukrainian people, 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24, Flicker and Fir Farm Stand, 1468 Alexander Ave., Corvallis. The Rusty Hinges will play American string band music. Crafts, food and the neighborhood spirit of South Corvallis. Open to all.

Fundraiser to support refugee fund: Four-notecards packs and 8” x 10” prints featuring paintings by Corvallis sisters Allessandra Bakker, 16, and Isabella Bakker, 13, are available for purchase at Visit Corvallis and Benton County Historical Society’s Corvallis and Philomath museums for $25 and $30, respectively. Proceeds go toward the Corvallis Sister Cities Association’s Uzhhorod Refugee Fund.

