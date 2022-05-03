Ukraine: New ways to help from the mid-Willamette Valley

Fundraiser for the Corvallis Sister Cities Association's Uzhhorod (Ukraine) Refugee Fund. Earl Newman, an artist and screen printer who lives in Summit, has created and donated a screen-printed poster illustrating support for Ukraine. Two hundred numbered posters will be printed; several framed posters will be available. The prints will sell for $100 each to be donated to the refugee fund; framed prints will cost extra. Information: 541-760-8081 or caroltrueba@gmail.com.

Fundraiser for Ukraine. Gnomenuts Hot Donuts will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays through May at the Melon Shack, Northeast Highway 20 and Garden Avenue in Corvallis. Doughnuts and drinks will be given away. Donations for the Ukrainian relief effort will be accepted; fundraisers hope to reach a goal of $10,000. Volunteers are needed to help staff the doughnut truck. Further information is available on social media platforms. Details: Tom Kobold, 541-602-0484.

Rally to support Ukraine, noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Benton County Courthouse, 120 NW Fourth St., Corvallis. All are invited to come show solidarity with Ukraine in an event that is not antiwar or anti-Russia but pro-Ukraine. Those attending can bring Ukrainian flags, sunflowers and signs showing support. Updates on the humanitarian aspect of the war will be given. Information: 7442117@gmail.com.

Fundraiser to support refugee fund: Four-notecards packs and 8” x 10” prints featuring paintings by Corvallis sisters Allessandra Bakker, 16, and Isabella Bakker, 13, are available for purchase at Visit Corvallis and Benton County Historical Society’s Corvallis and Philomath museums for $25 and $30, respectively. Proceeds go toward the Corvallis Sister Cities Association’s Uzhhorod Refugee Fund.

